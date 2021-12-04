 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $374,900

This open concept home continues to showcase quality craftsmanship and an amazing new location in Holmen! Built by parade of homes winning builder, Mark Smith Construction, this home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is plenty of space for the entire family with room to grow. Custom built cabinets, quartz kitchen tops, and upgraded flooring throughout. Marble sinks in the bathrooms, and walk-in closet. The garage is an oversized 2.5 car garage with additional space for shop items or toys you might have!

