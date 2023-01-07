3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $374,900

Brand new home with an open concept & split bedroom floor plan ready to move in now! If the kitchen is your priority, you will appreciate all the cabinets & center island that truly make it the heart of the home. A door to the patio & private back yard make it great for grilling & entertaining. Master suite offers dual vanity, tile shower & walk in closet. You will also appreciate the spacious mud/laundry room off the garage entry. The lower level is well planned for finishing with exposed windows for natural light. This home offers low maintenance & an efficient floor plan!