This open concept Mark Smith Construction built home continues to showcase quality craftsmanship and amazing new location in Holmen! Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is plenty of space for the entire family with room to grow. Amish built cabinets and upgraded flooring throughout. Marble sinks in the bathrooms, and walk-in closet. The 3 car garage makes for additional space for shop items or toys you might have! Come see this well-built home.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $379,500
