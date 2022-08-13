3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $379,900

Home pictured is not the actual home. It is a builder rendition of what is to be built. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths on the main. Vaulted ceilings, open concept. Basement will be studded for 2 bedrooms with egress and plumbed for full bath. Back patio. Buyer can pick colors, counter top, cabinets, lights. etc as long as builder has not committed to those items. Builder estimates completion to be 3 months from accepted offer. Buyers can view another home currently under construction by builder located at 1004 Valley View Dr. Realtor needs to attend interior showings.