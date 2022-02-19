3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $379,900

To be built soon! Pictures are from another home that the builder just built and sold. This home will be very similar in style and design. Buyers can pick and choose cabinets, counter tops, flooring, siding color and light fixtures if they get offer accepted prior to completing those items. No appliances are included. Vaulted ceiling, Kitchen Island, Amish Cabinets and wood flooring. No fireplace but can be added. Nice size rooms. Basement will be studded for 2 bedrooms with egress windows. Stubbed for bathroom. Master suite w/ walk in closet. Back patio off dining room. Act soon so buyer can custom to their desire. Can be completed by the end of June if weather cooperates and material is available.