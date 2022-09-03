 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $385,000

Construction to begin September 20, 2022. Home Features vaulted ceiling over kitchen, dining and living room areas. lower level to have 2 egress windows for future bedrooms and stubbed for future bathroom. Enjoy a front patio and a rear porch. Hurry and buyers can pick flooring, cabinets and lightening from a builders package or choose to upgrade.

