 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $389,900

A great quality built home from start to finish. You'll walk into your open concept living space with custom built cabinets and trim. The upgraded flooring throughout along with the quartz kitchen countertops, make the space inviting. Marble sinks in the bathrooms, and a master walk-in closet and shower. Upgraded HVAC and insulation with make sure the home is energy efficient. This split bedroom with 3 car garage is ready for it's new owners and time to pick out some finishes.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News