Beautiful home completed less than a year ago. Many extras not found in most new homes. Open concept with vaulted ceiling makes the home warm and inviting. Gas fireplace is stunning focal point. Upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, window coverings, kitchen appliances and the established lawn. Kitchen with craftsman style cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. Pantry closet for added storage. Dining area with south facing patio door to let lots of natural light. The main floor master offers a lovely bath with step in shower and large walk-in closet. Main floor laundry with extra storage. Two other bedrooms with big closets and second main floor bath. The lower level with room for additional living space. Several walls studded and ready for third bath.