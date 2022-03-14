 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $394,900

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $394,900

Will start building soon, need ground to thaw. Pictures are from a home that the builder built in same subdivision and recently sold. Home being built will be similar in style and design. Buyers can still pick many options, styles and colors in regards to flooring, cabinets, lighting etc... No appliances included in this price. Add-ons are a possibility too. Home will feature vaulted ceiling, kitchen island, Amish cabinets and flooring. Master suite with walk in closet. No fireplace but can be added. Basement will be studded for 2 bedrooms with egress windows. Stubbed for bathroom. Back patio off dining room. Act soon so you can have your choices installed. Completion is targeted for end of June if weather cooperates.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News