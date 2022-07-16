 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $395,000

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $395,000

Brand new quality construction in one of Holmen's newest subdivisions McGilvary Park! This open concept floor plan features a well planned, function kitchen with handmade cabintry & island that overlooks the dining & living room w/vaulted ceilings & LVP flooring through out. You will be able to enjoy sunrises & sunsets on your back patio, just off the kitchen & dining space. A separate laundry room off the entry from the 3.5 car garage. The 3rd stall is extra deep making it perfect for that additional storage you need. All 3 bedrooms are tucked on one side of the house creating the separation from the main living area & includes the master suite w/a walk in shower & quartz countertops on the vanity. The finishing touches are being made & will be ready to be your new home by August!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News