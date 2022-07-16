3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $395,000

Brand new quality construction in one of Holmen's newest subdivisions McGilvary Park! This open concept floor plan features a well planned, function kitchen with handmade cabintry & island that overlooks the dining & living room w/vaulted ceilings & LVP flooring through out. You will be able to enjoy sunrises & sunsets on your back patio, just off the kitchen & dining space. A separate laundry room off the entry from the 3.5 car garage. The 3rd stall is extra deep making it perfect for that additional storage you need. All 3 bedrooms are tucked on one side of the house creating the separation from the main living area & includes the master suite w/a walk in shower & quartz countertops on the vanity. The finishing touches are being made & will be ready to be your new home by August!