3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $399,900

Builder will build to suite or for $399,,900 Builder package; 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, attached 3 car garage. Buyer to be able to pick out flooring, cabinets, counter-top, lighting. Open concept with vaulted ceiling. Lower level to be studded for 4th bedroom, family room and stubbed for 3rd full bath.

