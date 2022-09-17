Brand new home with an open concept & split bedroom floor plan. If the kitchen is your priority, you will appreciate all the cabinets & center island that truly make it the heart of the home. A door to the patio & private back yard make it great for grilling & entertaining. Master suite offers dual vanity, tile shower & walk in closet. You will also appreciate the spacious mud/laundry room off the garage entry. The lower level is well planned for finishing with exposed windows for natural light. This home will have a combination of white trim & stained doors, white cabinetry in kitchen w/a stained island, vinyl plank flooring, & quartz countertops. Landscape to included sod & landscape rock in front, seed the back yard. Home is complete & ready for it's new owners!
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $399,900
