UNDER CONSTRUCTION - The ''Beckett 1532'' floor plans features a split bedroom design, vaulted great room, massive walk-in pantry, quartz counter tops in the kitchen, partially covered patio, and an oversized 3 car garage with floor drain! Addt'l features, include: convenient main floor laundry, mudroom, white kitchen cabinets, stained bathroom vanities, interior white trim and doors. There is room to expand in the unfinished LL with the potential for an additional bedroom, bathroom, and family room. Come and check out King's Bluff Estates in Holmen and explore the featured home or discuss the option to build. ADDITIONAL FLOOR PLANS CAN BE BUILT. Call for details! One owner is a licensed agent in WI.