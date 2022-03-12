 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $410,000

Time to pick your colors! This king sized new construction ranch style home is being built, offering a beautiful 4 season room with large windows and a patio door leading out to a deck, vaulted ceilings with an open airy floor plan, main floor laundry, a sunny kitchen with a walk-in pantry and an island with solid surface counters. The master suite features a tiled shower, double sinks and a walk-in closet. Pictures are not of the actual home but will be similar. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify sq. ft. and room measurements.

