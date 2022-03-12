Time to pick your colors! This king sized new construction ranch style home is being built, offering a beautiful 4 season room with large windows and a patio door leading out to a deck, vaulted ceilings with an open airy floor plan, main floor laundry, a sunny kitchen with a walk-in pantry and an island with solid surface counters. The master suite features a tiled shower, double sinks and a walk-in closet. Pictures are not of the actual home but will be similar. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify sq. ft. and room measurements.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $410,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a quick and quiet auction Tuesday, the lone bid of $13.2 million was accepted to purchase the Valley View Mall, which is about half of i…
La Crosse County prosecutors have identified two people as suspects in the fatal Jan. 8 shooting of 36-year-old Ernest Knox.
An artisan cheese shop and deli, as well as a vintage clothing shop, have opened in downtown Viroqua. Meanwhile, a West Salem couple recently …
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
La Crosse has always been a plethora for music talent, from the early Lindy Shannon Rock & Roll days to present day. If you have enjoyed l…
Wisconsin men's basketball star Johnny Davis ruled out after flagrant foul by ejected Nebraska player
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.
Police arrested a 37-year-old Trempealeau man after he damaged six vehicles and a traffic light during an alleged hit-and-run spree Saturday i…
La Crosse police are asking for the public’s help to apprehend two suspects in the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox.
A 34-year-old Onalaska man faces 10 different drug, assault and weapons charges after police were called to Onalaska Middle School for a child…
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team need many things to go the right away on Wednesday to assure itself of…