You will LOVE this floor plan! Very roomy story and a half with open concept main floor featuring a custom kitchen from Gerhards. Huge master bedroom. There is no small room in this home! The best part is that there are items you can customize like counters, cabinet color and flooring plus more!
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $414,900
