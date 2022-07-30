 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $415,000

Time to pick your colors! This king sized new construction ranch style home is being built, offering a beautiful 4 season room with large windows and a patio door leading out to a deck, vaulted ceilings with an open airy floor plan, main floor laundry, a sunny kitchen with a walk-in pantry and an island with solid surface counters. The master suite features a tiled shower, double sinks and a walk-in closet. Pictures and floor plan are not of the actual home but will be similar. The floor plan will be updated once elevations are shot. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify sq. ft. and room measurements. Ask to show the model

View More

