3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $415,000

Stunning & quality new construction ranch home available in highly sought after Holmen, Mcgilvray Park. You will appreciate the functionality & spacious main floor plan this well crafted build offers. Boasting an open concept great room w/ sweeping vaulted ceiling & tons of natural light, dining area & beautiful kitchen equipped with massive island complimented perfectly w/ quality quartz countertops & large pantry. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet & bathroom w/ tiled walk-in shower & double vanity. Convenient main floor laundry/mud room w/ utility sink, plus even a cozy sun/4-season room! 1 year builder warranty included. Home in pictures is same floor plan & previous completed build. Colors and finishes subject to change. Contact agent for more information.

