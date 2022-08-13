Welcome Home!! This newer home is ready for new owners!! Built in 2021 with modern features such as 4 seasons room with large windows to let in lots of natural lighting,Master suite with tasteful customized tiles, and large walk in closet, high vaulted ceilings with open floor plan, and laundry on main floor. Newer poured concrete patio. Come see us today!
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $415,000
