Brand new home with an open concept & split bedroom floor plan. If the kitchen is your priority, you will appreciate all the cabinets & center island that truly make it the heart of the home. A door to the patio & private back yard make it great for grilling & entertaining. Master suite offers dual vanity, tile shower & walk in closet. You will also appreciate the spacious mud/laundry room off the garage entry. The lower level is well planned for finishing w/exposed windows for natural light. This home will have a combination of white trim & stained doors & cabinets w/white uppers & stained lowers in the kitchen, LVP flooring, quartz countertops, black hardware & lighting. Landscape to included sod & landscape rock in front, seed the back yard. Estimated completion July 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $419,900
