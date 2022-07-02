 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $424,900

Affordable single-family new construction in Kings Bluff Estates! If you've ever wanted to build a new home but don't want to be overwhelmed with the entire process, here is your opportunity! The featured unit is the ''OAK PARK'' model, a unique Bungalow Style home with a semi-private backyard setting. Features include a spacious W/I pantry, pocket office, gas fireplace, covered patio, separate laundry & mudroom. The developers have devised MULTIPLE VERSITAL FLOOR PLANS FOR FUTURE NEW HOMES to suit your lifestyle, from single-story ranches to two-story plans with 2-3 car garages! The exterior finishes for this unit have been identified. Get in while you can and meet with the design team to view the interior finishes! Call for details! One owner of the LLC is a licensed agent in WI.

