3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $429,900

Beautiful Holmen convenient location. This stylish 3 bedroom home has thoughtful touches through out. This home was built to please. Welcoming wide foyer leading into the spacious open concept living room/dinning room/kitchen. Main floor laundry room with multiple large cabinets and a utility sink. Garage entry features a beautiful custom hall tree bench with storage.Contemporary design through out the home with amazing lighting. Stay warm next to the wonderful stone fireplace. Large master with a beautiful en suite featuring a large tiled shower.This home boasts over 1800 sq ft. upper.Relax on the deck under the solid wood pergola and entertain on the stamped concrete patio. Plenty of room for your toys in the huge 3 car garage.Why wait to build when this gem is waiting for