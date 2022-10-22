 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $429,900

Beautiful Holmen convenient location. This stylish 3 bedroom home has thoughtful touches through out. This home was built to please. Welcoming wide foyer leading into the spacious open concept living room/dinning room/kitchen. Main floor laundry room with multiple large cabinets and a utility sink. Garage entry features a beautiful custom hall tree bench with storage.Contemporary design through out the home with amazing lighting. Stay warm next to the wonderful stone fireplace. Large master with a beautiful en suite featuring a large tiled shower.This home boasts over 1800 sq ft. upper.Relax on the deck under the solid wood pergola and entertain on the stamped concrete patio. Plenty of room for your toys in the huge 3 car garage.Why wait to build when this gem is waiting for

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News