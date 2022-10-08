Unique single-family new construction in Kings Bluff Estates! If you've ever wanted to build a new home but don't want to be overwhelmed with the entire process, here is your opportunity! The featured unit is the ''Avery'' model, a unique Bungalow Style home with a semi-private backyard setting. Features include a spacious W/I pantry, gas fireplace, covered patio & front porch, separate laundry & mudroom. The developers have devised MULTIPLE VERSITAL FLOOR PLANS FOR FUTURE NEW HOMES to suit your lifestyle, from single-story ranches to two-story plans with 2-3 car garages! The exterior finishes for this unit have been identified. Ask about the interior finish options. A MODEL HOME is available to TOUR and view finishes. Call for details! One owner of the LLC is a licensed agent in WI.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $434,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dan Welsh says he’s excited about the Oct. 18 opening of the Hy-Vee supermarket in the former Sears department store building at Valley View M…
When Russell Winchel had the chance to help deliver his daughter, he jumped at the opportunity.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst challenged his football team at halftime to draw a line in the sand. Illinois then dominated the Badgers in the second half.
A nurse in the Monroe County Jail faces criminal charges after she allegedly engaged in sexual contact with an inmate.
A 51-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with exposing himself to a minor on several occasions between 2…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
When queried, I recently stated that I would absolutely not take part in a debate at UW-La Crosse, and last week the La Crosse Tribune’s Edito…
A report of a day care being operated in an Onalaska residence occupied by convicted murderer and rapist Terrance Shaw has forced him to find …
The following people have applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
A 22-year-old Tennessee man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area will be held in jail on a $1 million cash bond.