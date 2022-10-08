 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $434,900

Unique single-family new construction in Kings Bluff Estates! If you've ever wanted to build a new home but don't want to be overwhelmed with the entire process, here is your opportunity! The featured unit is the ''Avery'' model, a unique Bungalow Style home with a semi-private backyard setting. Features include a spacious W/I pantry, gas fireplace, covered patio & front porch, separate laundry & mudroom. The developers have devised MULTIPLE VERSITAL FLOOR PLANS FOR FUTURE NEW HOMES to suit your lifestyle, from single-story ranches to two-story plans with 2-3 car garages! The exterior finishes for this unit have been identified. Ask about the interior finish options. A MODEL HOME is available to TOUR and view finishes. Call for details! One owner of the LLC is a licensed agent in WI.

