RECENTLY COMPLETED - Unique single-family new construction in Kings Bluff Estates! If you've ever wanted to build a new home but don't want to be overwhelmed with the entire process, here is your opportunity! The developers have devised MULTIPLE VERSITAL FLOOR PLANS FOR FUTURE NEW HOMES to suit your lifestyle, from single-story ranches to two-story plans with 2-3 car garages. The featured unit is the ''HUDSON'' model, a unique Bungalow Style home with a semi-private backyard setting. Features include a spacious W/I pantry, convenient laundry, which is connected to the master bedroom closet, gas fireplace, covered patio & front porch, separate laundry & mudroom. Call for details! One owner of the LLC is a licensed agent in WI.