3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $435,900

If you gather & spend the majority of your time in the kitchen, this house is for you! Brand new construction to be complete August 2022 in one of Holmen's most conveniently located subdivisions, Cole Addition. This floor plan includes a proper foyer to welcome guests into the main living area of the home that includes the living rm, the kitchen & dining area that leads to the partially covered patio. The kitchen features 2 full walls of cabinetry, a corner pantry & large island. Mud room off the 3 car garage has lockers & a closet w/sep laundry rm w/ sink. The master suite is highlighted by a spacious bath w/dual vanity, walk in closet & tile shower. The LL is well planned for 2 add'l bedrooms, full bath & large family room. Most finishes have been chosen, inquire for details.