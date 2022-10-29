Unique single-family new construction in Kings Bluff Estates! If you've ever wanted to build a new home but want to be able to handle the entire process, here is your opportunity! The featured unit is the ''Aspen'' plan, which is KBE Homes LLC MODEL HOME, to view the fit and finishes! This Bungalow Style home includes a massive 1/2 acre (approx), a spacious W/I pantry, gas fireplace, covered patio & front porch, separate laundry & mudroom, and oversized three car garage. The developers have devised MULTIPLE VERSITAL FLOOR PLANS FOR FUTURE NEW HOMES to suit your lifestyle, from single-story ranches to two-story plans with 2-3 car garages! (BONUS features: WiFi/Bluetooth Speakers in Kitchen and Patio, Ring Doorbell, Irrigation)! One owner of the LLC is a licensed agent in WI. Call to view!
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $439,900
