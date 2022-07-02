Boasting almost 1800 sq ft on the main level you will appreciate this floor plan. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, a large island overlooking the dining & living area & a walk in pantry! Around the corner you will find the entry from the 3 car attached garage that includes a mud room & separate laundry room w/sink & cabinets. The bedrooms are tucked into the other end of the home for privacy with the master suite including dual vanity & walk in tile shower & closet. Finishes to include locally milled trim work & hand made cabinetry, quartz countertops & luxury vinyl plank flooring. Still opportunity for buyer to choose some finishes and option to finish the LL. Landscape to include rock & sod in front, seed in the back.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $444,500
