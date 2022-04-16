Boasting 1864 sq ft on the main level, this spacious floorplan creates the living area you desire. You will appreciate the kitchen being tucked back into the corner of the home, yet overlooks the dining & living area. The kitchen features a large island to gather around & a walk in pantry. The main level laundry room sets between here & the mud room off the 3 car garage. The bedrooms are hosted on the other end of the home & provide privacy away from the rest of the living space. Master suite is complete with walk in closet & bath that includes a large dual vanity & walk in tile shower. Up to almost 1600 sq ft of space that can be added in the LL to include a family room, bedroom & bath, plus a flex space. Estimated completion end of July. Inquire for details on finishes.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $445,900
