Enjoy the sunrise & sunset from this brand new home being built in Cole Addition. This well thought out floor plan boasts almost 1950 sq ft on the main level w/a proper foyer to welcome you. The unique kitchen design offers its pwn designated place, with a penisula to gather around & overlook your dinig & living spaces. It also includes a wall of cabinets & pantry surrounding the refrigerator & easy access to the sep laundry room & mud room entrance from the 3 car garage. A spacious master suite includes a large WIC & bath w/dual vanity & tile shower. The lower level plan has great potential for a 4th bedroom, 3rd bath, large family room & flex space for an office or exercise room.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $448,500
