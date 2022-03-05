 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $448,900

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $448,900

Spacious open floor plan with over 1900 sq ft on the main level. Functional U-shaped kitchen w/corner pantry & large penisula overlooking your dining & living area. A patio door from the dining space leads you to a deck & backyard. All 3 bedrooms tucked away for privacy including the master suite w/dual vanity & tile shower in the bath & large walk in closet. Finishes have been chosen to include locally made white cabinetry, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl tile wood look flooring throughout w/carpet in the BRs. All trim & 2panel doors are white w/black hardware & fixtures throughout. The lower level is well planned for 4th BR, 3rd bath, spacious family rm w/3 exposed windows & rec space. Landscaping to include sod & rock in front, seed in back. Estimated completion early June.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News