3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $448,900

Spacious open floor plan with over 1900 sq ft on the main level. Functional U-shaped kitchen w/corner pantry & large penisula overlooking your dining & living area. A patio door from the dining space leads you to a deck & backyard. All 3 bedrooms tucked away for privacy including the master suite w/dual vanity & tile shower in the bath & large walk in closet. Finishes have been chosen to include locally made white cabinetry, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl tile wood look flooring throughout w/carpet in the BRs. All trim & 2panel doors are white w/black hardware & fixtures throughout. The lower level is well planned for 4th BR, 3rd bath, spacious family rm w/3 exposed windows & rec space. Landscaping to include sod & rock in front, seed in back. Estimated completion early June.