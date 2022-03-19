To be built! Very desirable Pertzsch Farm Addition. Conveniently located between Onalaska and Holmen. Open concept ranch design with split bedrooms. Buyers can pick out finishings. 3 car garage is 1064 sq. ft. and features a garage door that opens to backyard. Estimated completion date is June 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a weeks-long search, missing UW-L student Hamud Faal was found in the Mississippi River by crews on Thursday afternoon, according to an update from the La Crosse Police Department.
Aquinas High School teachers and staff were scheduled to receive what was cited as “Anti-LGBTQ+” education on Friday, with attendance of the p…
A 51-year-old Onalaska woman was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after a March 12 car chase in the town of Campbell.
The owners of the Latino Bar in Arcadia, Wis., have opened the Latino Bar and Grill in La Crosse.
The man who also lived at the residence, for whom the suspect was hired to take care, was not identified in a criminal complaint and there was no indication he was involved in drug dealing.
The La Crosse City Council applied the brakes to purchasing a hotel that would house a portion of the city’s unsheltered population.
“I think we deserve this," said Johnny Davis of the Badgers' favorable March Madness path. Here's why, and why coach Greg Gard knows from experience the value of playing in Milwaukee.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- When the ball left his hand and the Bangor High School boys basketball team trailing by two with just seconds to play, Tan…
Members of La Crosse’s Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee have learned details about a project to revive the site of an abandoned…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”