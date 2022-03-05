3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $449,900

A home built with all the spaces you are looking for with 1945 sq ft on the main level. A great open concept w/kitchen & designated dining space, and a nice flow to the living room w/patio doors to the large deck! A separate laundry room off the mud room when you walk in from the 3 car garage. The bedrooms are set up for privacy from the living space, including the master suite w/an oversized WIC & bath w/dual vanity & walk in tile shower. A combination of white upper cabinets & stained lowers, quartz countertops, backsplash in the kitchen, along w/white trim & stained doors will give this home its own unique style. The lower level is planned for finishing to allow for a total of 5 BRs, 3Baths, full size windows in the family rm, plus flex space. Estimated completion early June.