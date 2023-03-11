TO BE BUILT - Introducing the ''DELANEY'' floor plan in King's Bluff Estates! This contemporary 2-story home is sure to impress featuring 9' ceilings on the main floor with an open concept living/kitchen/dining room. You'll find quartz tops in the kitchen as well as a spacious walk-in pantry, gas fireplace in the living room and a convenient half-bath off of the mudroom. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (master/primary bath with tiled shower surround), and a convenient laundry room with a window for ventilation and natural light. The lower level offers the potential to add a future family room, the 4th bedroom and 3rd bathroom. ADDITIONAL FLOOR PLANS CAN BE BUILT. Call for details! One owner is a licensed agent in WI.