TO BE BUILT - Introducing the ''DELANEY'' floor plan in King's Bluff Estates! This contemporary 2-story home is sure to impress featuring 9' ceilings on the main floor with an open concept living/kitchen/dining room. You'll find quartz tops in the kitchen as well as a spacious walk-in pantry, gas fireplace in the living room and a convenient half-bath off of the mudroom. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (master/primary bath with tiled shower surround), and a convenient laundry room with a window for ventilation and natural light. The lower level offers the potential to add a future family room, the 4th bedroom and 3rd bathroom. ADDITIONAL FLOOR PLANS CAN BE BUILT. Call for details! One owner is a licensed agent in WI.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers are hiring a men's hockey coach for only the third time in the last 41 years. Here are some who could be involved.
Spencer Schaller and Tyler Krueger opened the pizzeria in the former Rivoli Cafe space.
The girl told police she made it clear to the man that she was only 15. She also said the suspect provided her with marijuana.
The senior was honored in the regular-season home finale, and choked up when asked about his future after Wednesday's loss.
The NIT has changed since the Badgers men's basketball team last participated in 1996. If that's where Wisconsin is headed, here's a look at t…