This open concept Mark Smith Construction built home continues to showcase quality craftsmanship! Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is plenty of space for the entire family with room to grow. Custom built cabinets, upgraded flooring, quartz kitchen countertops, and marble sinks in the bathrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and is separate with split bedroom layout. The 3 car garage makes for additional space for garage items and the vehicles. Come and pick some finishes to make it your own!
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $449,900
