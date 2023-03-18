A great quality built home by Mark Smith Construction from start to finish. You'll walk into your open concept living space with custom built cabinets and trim. The upgraded flooring throughout along with the quartz kitchen countertops, make the space inviting. Marble sinks in the bathrooms, and a master walk-in closet and shower. Upgraded HVAC and insulation with make sure the home is energy efficient. This split bedroom with 3 car garage is ready for new owners.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $459,000
