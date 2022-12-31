3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $459,000

This open concept Mark Smith Construction built home continues to showcase quality craftsmanship! Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is plenty of space for the entire family with room to grow. Custom built amish cabinets, upgraded flooring, quartz kitchen countertops, and marble sinks in the bathrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, tiled walk-in shower, and is separate with split bedroom layout. The 3 car garage makes for additional space for garage items and the vehicles. Don't miss out on this quality built home, by a parade of homes winning builder.