 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $459,000

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $459,000

This open concept Mark Smith Construction built home continues to showcase quality craftsmanship! Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is plenty of space for the entire family with room to grow. Custom built amish cabinets, upgraded flooring, quartz kitchen countertops, and marble sinks in the bathrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, tiled walk-in shower, and is separate with split bedroom layout. The 3 car garage makes for additional space for garage items and the vehicles. Don't miss out on this quality built home, by a parade of homes winning builder.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News