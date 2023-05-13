New floor plan with all the things! A proper foyer greets you with the 2way staircase to the lower level provides for a great first impression. The modern great room set up features the kitchen w/island overlooking the living room & a designated dining space off to the side. Kitchen to include the sink in the island, room for 4 stools & a walk in corner pantry. Between the kitchen & entry off the 3 car garage you will find a large mud room & separate laundry room w/sink! All the bedrooms are tucked into the other end of the home for privacy, including the master suite w/WIC & a well designed bath w/dual vanity, linen cabinet & tile shower. Ask about the option to finish the basement with a great plan that offers 2 more Brs, a bath, fam rm + rec room. Inquire for finish details.