Construction is just starting on this split bedroom plan in Cole Addition! Exterior colors to be as in photo from a prior build. 9ft ceilings give a nice open feel to the great room where you can enjoy sunrises into the living room & sunsets on your deck off the dining area. Kitchen designed w/an island for gathering featuring quartz countertops, tile backsplash & pantry. You will love the entry off the large 3 car garage that offers a mud room & separate laundry room, complete w/cabinets & sink. The master suite offers a WIC & bath w/dual vanity & walk in tile shower. There is currently a window of opportunity to pick your interior finishes. Estimated completion date mid-end of August. Lower Level (full size windows) finishing option available.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $464,900
