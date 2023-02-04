This custom built home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a finished 3 car garage. Built backed up to a private backyard and woods. The quiet backyard is something you'll enjoy everyday, with the sunroom right off the main level living area. The ability to finish the basement allows for a great opportunity for more finished space. Upgraded LP siding on the outside with rock and edging. All appliances included to save you money on your new home. Get into an amazing new construction!