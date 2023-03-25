New Home in Cole Addition to be complete early Summer! A little over 1/3 of an acre in town, plus overlooking open field to the West allows for the feeling of an extended back yard & to watch the sunset from your deck. This floor plan offers a proper foyer to welcome your guests & a great flow in the open concept w/the kitchen tucked away in the back corner that overlooks the living & dining space. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, island, & walk in pantry w/sliding door. Everyday entry & separate laundry rm off the 3 car garage. Master suite set off from the other 2Brs for privacy & features a bath w/dual vanity, tile shower & large WIC. Finishes to include white trim/doors, LVP flooring, quartz countertops, white trim/doors & a combo of white & grey cabinets. LL finish option.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $469,900
