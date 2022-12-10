 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $469,900

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $469,900

This custom built home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a finished 3 car garage. Built backed up to a private backyard and woods. The quiet backyard is something you'll enjoy everyday, with the sunroom right off the main level living area. The ability to finish the basement allows for a great opportunity for more finished space. Upgraded LP siding on the outside with rock and edging. All appliances included to save you money on your new home. Get into an amazing new construction!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News