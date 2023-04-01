New home in the Pertzsch Farm Addition being built on over a half acre of land. Open concept, split floor plan with master bedroom on one side and two other main floor bedrooms on the other. Lovely amish custom cabinetry and custom built-ins in the mud room. Kitchen will include quartz counters, island and pantry. Extra deep 3.5 car attached garage also includes an additional garage door to the backyard. If purchased while still being built, buyers can choose flooring, tile and counters.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $470,000
