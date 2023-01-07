Enjoy sunset from the front porch & the your partially wooded lot with this brand new home being built in Cole Addition. This well thought out floor plan boasts almost 1950 sq ft on the main level w/a proper foyer to welcome you. The unique kitchen design offers its own designated place, with a penisula to gather around & overlook your dining & living spaces. It also includes a wall of cabinets & pantry surrounding the refrigerator & easy access to the sep laundry room & mud room entrance from the 3 car garage. A spacious master suite includes a large WIC & bath w/dual vanity & tile shower. The lower level plan includes full size exposed windwos & has great potential for a 4th bedroom, 3rd bath, large family room & flex space for an office or exercise room.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $474,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
'A lasting impact on everyone they meet': People of the Year Andrew and Jamie Dahl lead a life of service
“Philanthropy is embedded in their DNA — it’s just who they are and what they do.”
Raymond and Kelsey Anderson will mark the first three months of their new Affogato Lane Coffee Co. with a grand opening celebration from 8 a.m…
A 34-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police arrested him for possessing and distributing sexually graph…
The ex-wife of a Silicon Valley super-investor. The billionaire founders of ULINE. Tim Michels and his brothers. Mike Bloomberg. The governor …
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
A driver was killed and a passenger critically injured in a crash in Monroe County on Wednesday night, authorities reported.
A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.
SPARTA — Prosecutors and victims described Thomas Wayne Aspseter as a selfish, remorseless human being with almost no redeeming qualities.
A missing man’s body was found in the Wisconsin River on Tuesday, about 58 hours after he was last seen, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department reported.
"Beth was a beloved member of the Verona Area School District community," the Verona School District said in a statement.