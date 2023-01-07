 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $474,500

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $474,500

Enjoy sunset from the front porch & the your partially wooded lot with this brand new home being built in Cole Addition. This well thought out floor plan boasts almost 1950 sq ft on the main level w/a proper foyer to welcome you. The unique kitchen design offers its own designated place, with a penisula to gather around & overlook your dining & living spaces. It also includes a wall of cabinets & pantry surrounding the refrigerator & easy access to the sep laundry room & mud room entrance from the 3 car garage. A spacious master suite includes a large WIC & bath w/dual vanity & tile shower. The lower level plan includes full size exposed windwos & has great potential for a 4th bedroom, 3rd bath, large family room & flex space for an office or exercise room.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News