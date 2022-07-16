This custom built home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a 3 car garage. Built backed up to a private backyard and woods. The quiet backyard is something you'll enjoy everyday, with the sunroom right off the main level living area. The ability to finish the basement allows for a great opportunity for more finished space. Upgraded LP siding on the outside with rock and edging. Get into an amazing new construction!
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $474,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The local business owner said he has always had an entrepreneurial spirit and been motivated to try out new business ideas.
Two brothers who were born in Mexico and raised in Arcadia, Wis., have started their Muy Caliente Taco Broz food truck, which serves Mexican c…
After opening the popular La Crosse restaurant in 2009, Tina and Howard Schumaker became the official owners of the property on State Road on July 1.
A basketball bounced his way, and Johnny Davis grabbed it, squared up and took a shot at one of the baskets on a new court recently installed …
Aquinas High School baseball coach Scott Bagniefski, who guided the Blugolds to six WIAA state tournaments, five championship games and two ch…
Mike West recalls the February 2021 day when his wife, Lois, answered the door at their West Salem residence.
A 27-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond after La Crosse County jailers allegedly found 17…
A 40-year-old woman with no permanent address has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with selling fentanyl.
The man is facing four counts of first degree child sexual assault/sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 and two counts of of exposing a child to harmful material, according to a criminal complaint.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Centerton, Arkansas, man accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a man who died in West Salem…