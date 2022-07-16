 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $474,500

This custom built home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a 3 car garage. Built backed up to a private backyard and woods. The quiet backyard is something you'll enjoy everyday, with the sunroom right off the main level living area. The ability to finish the basement allows for a great opportunity for more finished space. Upgraded LP siding on the outside with rock and edging. Get into an amazing new construction!

