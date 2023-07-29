You will appreciate the efficient use of space in this floor plan with over 1700 sq ft on the main level & an opportunity to finish more in the lower level! 9ft ceilings on the main level give a nice airy feel to this functional open concept that includes a Ushaped kitchen w/corner pantry & peninsula for gathering. This overlooks the living & dining area w/a patio door to the deck & back yard. This home also offers a separate laundry room off the entry from the 3 car gar. All 3Brs located on the other end of the home, master suite with WIC & dual vanity & tile shower in the bath. Interior finishes include white cabinetry, 2panel doors & trim w/black finishes for a modern look. The location allows for full sized exposed windows in the LL for natural light! Inquire for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $489,900
