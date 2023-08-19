New home in the Pertzsch Farm Addition. Open concept, split floor plan with master bedroom on one side and two other main floor bedrooms on the other. Lovely amish custom cabinetry and custom built-ins in the mud room. Kitchen will include quartz counters, island and pantry. Oversized 3 car attached garage. If purchased while still being built, buyers can choose flooring, tile and counters. Interior photos are of an identical home in the neighborhood; building in progress.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $489,900
