Your next home has started! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, and open concept living will be an eye catcher you'll want to see. Located on almost a half acre lot with a great tree line in your backyard. Your main level living has almost 2,200 sq. ft. with a bonus office and a large kitchen with quartz tops throughout. Entertain in the living area with a custom built in entertainment wall. Enjoy the split bedroom layout with the master bedroom offering a walk-in closet and tile shower surround. Solid core doors, Anderson windows.. the list is endless. Don't miss out and let's talk finish options before final products get ordered!
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $494,500
