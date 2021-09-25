New construction home in Holmen with the ability for you to customize and pick out your finishes. Hard to find split bedroom design with almost 2002sq ft on the main level. Open concept living with large kitchen, pantry, quartz countertops and large center island. Great mud room design off garage perfect for keeping you organized. Large private master bedroom with massive walk in closet and great master bath. Convenient first floor laundry and 2 additional good sized bedroom on the main level. 3 car garage. Quiet cul de sac street and close to schools and shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $499,900
