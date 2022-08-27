 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $499,900

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $499,900

New build! You will love this open floor plan that features a split bedroom design and beautiful amish kitchen and great room with built-ins off the garage. The garage is an oversized 3.5 car garage with additional door to the backyard. Buyer can select flooring, counters, and a few more items.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News