New construction home in Holmen with the ability for you to customize and pick out your finishes. Hard to find split bedroom design with almost 2002sq ft on the main level. Open concept living with large kitchen, pantry, quartz countertops and large center island. Great mud room design off garage perfect for keeping you organized. Large private master bedroom with massive walk in closet and great master bath. Convenient first floor laundry and 2 additional good sized bedroom on the main level. 3 car garage. Quiet cul de sac street and close to schools and shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $505,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A sporting goods shop; ice cream parlor; a sports facility with batting cages, a golf simulator and skating lanes; a real estate brokerage’s o…
Two suspects believed to have killed three people over $600 last week in La Crosse County have been arrested.
- Updated
"He was smart and kind and selfless. And he loved deeply," said Purcell's wife, Ruth Purcell.
- Updated
La Crosse Tribune
Cash bail of $1 million each has been set for two suspects accused of murdering three people July 23 at a quarry in the town of Hamilton.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
The owners of the new Mexcal restaurant at 333 Main St. in downtown La Crosse say they opened it because they saw a market for a Mexican resta…
One person is dead and two are injured after a traffic crash Saturday night in Monroe County.
The La Crosse County Health Department is strongly encouraging La Crosse County residents to return to wearing masks indoors, including those …
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court: