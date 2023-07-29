DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME ON A CORNER LOT IN THE COLE ADDITION. THIS OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN OFFERS MORE THAN 1800 SQ FT. WITH THE OPPORTUNITY FOR GROWTH IN THE BASEMENT. AMISH BUILT CABINETS, 9-FT VAULTED CEILINGS, CORNER PANTRY AND SEPERATE LAUNDRY/MUD ROOM ARE JUST A FEW HIGHLIGHTS OF THIS HOME.